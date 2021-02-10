HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $12.05

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $13.99. HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 1,052,926 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on HEXO shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital raised HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered their price objective on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -2.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.57.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

