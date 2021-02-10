HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.67. 7,600,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,598,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. Research analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HEXO by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

