HGI Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.78. 17,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,268. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $237.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.