HGI Capital Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

HGI Capital Management LLC lessened its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253,854 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties makes up about 2.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

