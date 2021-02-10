Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $43.22 Average PT from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIW traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $40.46. 13,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

