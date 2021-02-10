Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 983,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,374. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

