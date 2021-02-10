Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) PT Raised to $52.00

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

