Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hilltop has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of HTH opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Truist lifted their target price on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

