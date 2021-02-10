Holicity (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) Stock Price Up 8%

Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)’s stock price rose 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 503,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 203,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLUU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holicity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Holicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Holicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Holicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Holicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,259,000.

Holicity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

