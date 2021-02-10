HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 2,462,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,570,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

