Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 938,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 649,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 313,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. 356,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900,134. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

