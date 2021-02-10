Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 6,406,241 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 1,909,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.