HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,595 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 17,659 shares during the period. HP accounts for 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

HPQ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. 51,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,356,130. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.