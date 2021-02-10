HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE HSBC opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

