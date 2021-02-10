HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.52

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and traded as low as $11.50. HSS Hire Group shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 281,049 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17. The company has a market capitalization of £83.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

In other HSS Hire Group news, insider Alan Peterson bought 1,842,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £184,248.30 ($240,721.58).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

