Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after buying an additional 281,800 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,499,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter.

HTHT traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 980,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $59.23.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

