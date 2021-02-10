Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Up 14.6%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares shot up 14.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.46. 491,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 107,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $423.13 million and a P/E ratio of 800.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter.

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales.

