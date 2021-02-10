Humaniq Price Up 30.6% Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $101,498.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00058370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.43 or 0.01126842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.63 or 0.05329603 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00017355 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044869 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00032253 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

