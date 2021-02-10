Humanscape (HUM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53,047.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $53,047.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

