Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $520.00

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $520.00, but opened at $500.00. Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) shares last traded at $493.63, with a volume of 479 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 478.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 472.19. The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -31.71.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

