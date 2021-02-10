HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CLSA cut HUYA from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Get HUYA alerts:

NYSE:HUYA opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. HUYA has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HUYA by 125.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.