Hydro Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $505,246.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $505,246.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $505.50 or 0.01132381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00054142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00029591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.61 or 0.05473963 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00044742 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00032056 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

