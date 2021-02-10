I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.84.

IMAB opened at $53.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.84. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

