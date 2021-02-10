IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $162.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.63.

IAC stock opened at $248.44 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $254.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

