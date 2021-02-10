Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Thomas M. Rohrs Sells 25,000 Shares

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ICHR traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 342,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $956.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ichor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Ichor by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ichor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

