Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 50%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID)’s stock price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 8,486,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 3,660,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

