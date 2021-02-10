IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEX by 18.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IDEX by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDEX by 18.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.82. 786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,396. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

