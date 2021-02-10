Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

