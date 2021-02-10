Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,935,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RKT opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

