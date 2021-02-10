II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-$0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.63 million.II-VI also updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.81-0.91 EPS.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -854.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In other II-VI news, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $6,244,658.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,985,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,337 shares of company stock worth $24,037,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

