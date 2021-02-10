iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.26–1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.37. iMedia Brands also updated its Q4 2020

IntraDay guidance to -0.23–0.23 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 2,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,849. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 146.24% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $109.03 million during the quarter.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

