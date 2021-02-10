ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of IPA stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 396,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 2.36% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies as of its most recent SEC filing.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

