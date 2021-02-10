Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) Plans GBX 1.57 Dividend

Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IHR stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Impact Healthcare REIT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 116 ($1.52). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.53. The firm has a market cap of £329.53 million and a PE ratio of 12.47.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) alerts:

About Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.