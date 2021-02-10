Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.08 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.08) EPS.

Impinj stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $63.81. 291,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,023. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $65.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

