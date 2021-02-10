Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.15–0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $41-43 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.36 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 291,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,023. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Get Impinj alerts:

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,580 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.