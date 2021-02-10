Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 13,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

Shares of INCY traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.05. 16,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,940. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

