Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.85. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

