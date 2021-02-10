Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.78-0.82 for the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 527,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

