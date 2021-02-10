ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,628. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

