Ingenta plc (ING.L) (LON:ING) Trading Up 1.1%

Ingenta plc (ING.L) (LON:ING)’s share price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.93 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 82.93 ($1.08). Approximately 1,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £13.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.19.

About Ingenta plc (ING.L) (LON:ING)

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Ingenta Advertising, and Publishers Communication Group (PCG) segments.

