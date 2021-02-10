Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of NGVT opened at $73.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. Ingevity has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

