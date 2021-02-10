Ink Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 63.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $601,820.09 and approximately $99,364.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00277730 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00115719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00072445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00086520 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064245 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

