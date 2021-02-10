Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 127,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 57,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Innate Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $358.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.