Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) Insider Purchases 61 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £491.05 ($641.56).

F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) stock opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 788.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 732.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a one year high of GBX 822.67 ($10.75).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

About F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

