Insider Buying: Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Director Buys 27,453 Shares of Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Director Konstantin Poukalov bought 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $305,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LABP opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

