Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. 1,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,150. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $2,375,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BancFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in BancFirst by 55.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 78.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BANF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

