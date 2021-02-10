Insider Selling: Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total transaction of C$26,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,527,635.21.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) stock opened at C$11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$11.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.91. The firm has a market cap of C$432.74 million and a PE ratio of 14.44.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XTC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

