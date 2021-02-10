Insider Selling: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Insider Sells 15,277 Shares of Stock

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. WS Management Lllp boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

