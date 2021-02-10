Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Sells 11,259 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 11,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $1,115,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,015.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joel Lebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Joel Lebowitz sold 16,722 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $1,085,257.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $4,117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schrödinger by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 50,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

