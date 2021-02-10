Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells 5,097 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $280,385.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 743,684 shares in the company, valued at $40,910,056.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. 357,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,162. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 104,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.